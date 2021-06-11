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**HEY, GLOBALISTS, LEAVE THEM KIDS ALONE ** - # CREEPY JOE
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259 views • June 11, 2021
** Creepy Joe Biden Runs The Largest Child Smuggling Operation In The World
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, 30/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b332e5b4f5f75b714d27a0
-- Alex Jones looks at the latest Creepy Joe Biden video and a recently surfaced video of Joe grabbing one of his grandsons by the mouth the funeral of Beau Biden, He then goes on to explain ho w creepy Joe is countries largest child trafficker.
Comments:
• Why are there so many complicit people in committing crimes to humanity???
• Repulsive.
• Almost all of the women are pregnant giving birth to a anchor baby here. Hello.
• WTF is a man kissing the face of another man's son anyway?! And an old-ass, creepy grampa at that! Biden's a sick sob, and HIS son is equally disgusting!
• STRAIGHT PEDO!!
• ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS NEED TO SPREAD THE WORD AND DEMAND THESE PEOPLE STOP THIS TRAFFICKING AND HUMAN SMUGGLING!! ITS BEING DONE RIGHT IN OUR FACES!! THIS HAS TO STOP!! CALL YOU ELECTED OFFICIALS AND LET THEM KNOW THE JIG IS UP!!
• Gateway Pundit is reporting a safe house hotel in SCOTTSDALE, AZ is harboring illegal aliens. NO ONE IS ALLOWED IN TO ASK QUESTIONS. ICE and private security is protecting them and catering to them. All this being done at TAXPAYER EXPENSE AT THE BEHEST OF THE PEADO BIDEN REGIME. Also on Monkey Werx utube describes private flights all over the U.S. coming from South America picking up people and dropping them off in states in the dead of night. I also saw in the news where ANOTHER SAFE HOUSE was busted harboring illegals. ANOTHER report showed a tractor trailer stopped with a load of illegal alien chi)dren being SMUGGLED IN. I contacted that IDIOT GOVERNOR DUCEY AND ASKED HIM WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON!! EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD BE OUTRAGED!! ILLEGALS ARE BEING HARBORED, TRANSPORTED, AIDED AND ABBETTED BY THE BIDEN REGIME ( INCLUDING ONGOING TRAFFICKING OF CHILDREN) AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE. ALL THOSE STATUTES QUOTED ABOVE ARE FEDERAL STATUTES ON THE BOOKS THAT ARE CRIMES!! WHOMEVER IS DOING AND FUNDING THIS IS COMMITTING FEDERAL CRIMES AND SHOULD BE ARRESTED!!
• Grotesque! The emperor is a pedophile!
• That little girl in no way looked like a 19 year old. Disgusting!!!!
• The Pope wants open borders. Catholic charities gets $2 billion of our tax $$ to traffic the children to pedos and organ harvesters.
• VATICAN RUNS WORLDWIDE CHILD TRAFFICKING TO PEDOS. VATICAN RUNS CIA. CIA CHIEF BRENNAN IS CATHOLIC WENT YO FORDHAM. BIDEN IS CATHOLIC WORKS FOR CIA. HILLARY AND BILL WENT TO CATHOLIC GEORGETOWN (CHILDREN RAPED MURDERED IN TUNNELS). VATICAN RUNS CIA. GLOBALISTS WANT USA CHINA RUSSIA GO DESTROY EACH OTHER. GJEN WORLD POWER GOES BACK TO ROME. SATANISTS MAKE LUCIFER POPE
- InfoWars, Alex Jones, 30/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b332e5b4f5f75b714d27a0
-- Alex Jones looks at the latest Creepy Joe Biden video and a recently surfaced video of Joe grabbing one of his grandsons by the mouth the funeral of Beau Biden, He then goes on to explain ho w creepy Joe is countries largest child trafficker.
Comments:
• Why are there so many complicit people in committing crimes to humanity???
• Repulsive.
• Almost all of the women are pregnant giving birth to a anchor baby here. Hello.
• WTF is a man kissing the face of another man's son anyway?! And an old-ass, creepy grampa at that! Biden's a sick sob, and HIS son is equally disgusting!
• STRAIGHT PEDO!!
• ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS NEED TO SPREAD THE WORD AND DEMAND THESE PEOPLE STOP THIS TRAFFICKING AND HUMAN SMUGGLING!! ITS BEING DONE RIGHT IN OUR FACES!! THIS HAS TO STOP!! CALL YOU ELECTED OFFICIALS AND LET THEM KNOW THE JIG IS UP!!
• Gateway Pundit is reporting a safe house hotel in SCOTTSDALE, AZ is harboring illegal aliens. NO ONE IS ALLOWED IN TO ASK QUESTIONS. ICE and private security is protecting them and catering to them. All this being done at TAXPAYER EXPENSE AT THE BEHEST OF THE PEADO BIDEN REGIME. Also on Monkey Werx utube describes private flights all over the U.S. coming from South America picking up people and dropping them off in states in the dead of night. I also saw in the news where ANOTHER SAFE HOUSE was busted harboring illegals. ANOTHER report showed a tractor trailer stopped with a load of illegal alien chi)dren being SMUGGLED IN. I contacted that IDIOT GOVERNOR DUCEY AND ASKED HIM WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON!! EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD BE OUTRAGED!! ILLEGALS ARE BEING HARBORED, TRANSPORTED, AIDED AND ABBETTED BY THE BIDEN REGIME ( INCLUDING ONGOING TRAFFICKING OF CHILDREN) AT TAXPAYER EXPENSE. ALL THOSE STATUTES QUOTED ABOVE ARE FEDERAL STATUTES ON THE BOOKS THAT ARE CRIMES!! WHOMEVER IS DOING AND FUNDING THIS IS COMMITTING FEDERAL CRIMES AND SHOULD BE ARRESTED!!
• Grotesque! The emperor is a pedophile!
• That little girl in no way looked like a 19 year old. Disgusting!!!!
• The Pope wants open borders. Catholic charities gets $2 billion of our tax $$ to traffic the children to pedos and organ harvesters.
• VATICAN RUNS WORLDWIDE CHILD TRAFFICKING TO PEDOS. VATICAN RUNS CIA. CIA CHIEF BRENNAN IS CATHOLIC WENT YO FORDHAM. BIDEN IS CATHOLIC WORKS FOR CIA. HILLARY AND BILL WENT TO CATHOLIC GEORGETOWN (CHILDREN RAPED MURDERED IN TUNNELS). VATICAN RUNS CIA. GLOBALISTS WANT USA CHINA RUSSIA GO DESTROY EACH OTHER. GJEN WORLD POWER GOES BACK TO ROME. SATANISTS MAKE LUCIFER POPE
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