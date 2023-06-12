THE TITANIC TREES MADE GOLD!

Links to resources below!
In this livestream we'll be examining additional puzzle bits related to what I consider to be a growing PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE in favor of The Great Trees, as well as some bits and bobbles on the theme of Instant Petrification.
DID THE GREAT TREES MAKE OUR GOLD AND SILVER as well as many other precious materials, or is this all simply "Point and Claim" as critics would have you believe? Or is this evidence quite simply SELF EVIDENT? Tune in for some exciting information and decide for yourself!
This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.
Part I - Petrified Titans and Organs - The Discoveries
PETRIFIED TITANS & ORGANS - PART 1 - THE DISCOVERIES
https://youtu.be/dnlLwqVyzyU
Thanks again to all the subscribers for your wonderful comments!
My channel locations:
Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos
/ stellium777
LBRY/Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Stellium7:5
Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/M0i3e4RHg5wyY2M8
Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/video?q=ste...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/189A...
If you like what I have done, and would like to support the work, you can do so via Paypal, Patreon or Bitcoin. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Paypal: [email protected]
Patreon: www.Patreon.com/Stellium7
Bitcoin address: 13UyASMyuqQ41mW1DUPEULtZGRJfwPDy9Z
SPELUNKING TITANIC TREES?
https://youtu.be/q2cBQkF4U-s
Gold in Trees May Hint at Buried Treasure
https://www.science.org/content/article/gold-trees-may-hint-buried-treasure
OPALS, GEODES AND THE GREAT TREES!
https://youtu.be/Uc1wRCic1ss
Biblical Tree Remins, Periodic Table, Gold, Copper, etc, Part 3
https://youtu.be/DLvoxWHe9N0
Spells Of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/@SpellsOfTruth/videos
Biblical Tree Remains, Petrified Sap (Quartz)
https://youtu.be/DXsFE5DH23I
Hangman1128
https://www.youtube.com/@hangman1128/videos
EXTREMELY rich ore crushed revealing MASSIVE amount of gold!
https://youtu.be/SvoXglQrzko
Placer Gold Smelting: Revealing the Secret Art of Using Potato and Mercury
https://youtu.be/8DF2SYQIobg
What does gold look like in rocks_ Gold bearing rock identification.
https://youtu.be/cGz_hTdiCco
Testing Abandoned Gold Mine in BC Canada: Crushing and Recovering Gold
https://youtu.be/mkhMpMbEO_Q
Why Are There 96,000,000 Red Gems on This Beach? - Again?
https://youtu.be/kw7JPXNuqQo
These Incredible Salt Mines Are Like Another World Beneath Our Feet
https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2014/05/15-incredible-underground-salt-mines-hidden-deep-below-our-feet/
https://7daysabroad.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/turda-salt-mine-inside.jpg
https://romaniatourstore.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Slanic_Prahova-Romania-1.jpg
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-nkKNBNz9AXI/U7n85W_xruI/AAAAAAAADhU/U1_uan2CW2Q/s1600/epizSTW.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448278/Wieliczka_Salt_Mine_biggest_underground_chapel_in_the_world.jpg?p=facebook
https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-ZAtnSLRChgw/VQgTlKsDgAI/AAAAAAAAAjc/Iro6bo68_ug/s1600/31_Salina-Turda_03_RP.jpg
https://romaniatourstore.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Slanic-Salt-mine-Romania.jpg
Shared from and subscribe to:
Stellium7
https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.