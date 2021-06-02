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Fauci's Medical Tyranny is the Boot on the Face of Humanity Predicted by Orwell
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170 views • June 02, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the parallels of Orwell's fictional 1984 and the modern medical tyranny molded by authoritarian globalists like Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates.
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