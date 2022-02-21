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Get ready for Christ’s return: the calm before the storm & the mark of the beast
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171 views • February 21, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, January 8, 2022.
In this video, I talk about the calm before the storm and the mark of the beast, the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
The storm will be the great tribulation that will hit the earth along the seven plagues of a just but offended God which will fall on those who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast: SUNday rest and worship.
Now is definitely the time to let go of worldliness and of our sins and to turn to the Christ of the Bible rather than the ‘fake’ Christ that is spoken of by the false, lawless preachers of the Sunday-keeping Babylonian churches including the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church and her harlot Protestant, Orthodox and even a few SDA churches which observe Sunday as the papal day of rest and worship, which goes contrary to the commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, January 8, 2022.
In this video, I talk about the calm before the storm and the mark of the beast, the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
The storm will be the great tribulation that will hit the earth along the seven plagues of a just but offended God which will fall on those who will have accepted the mark of the Vatican beast: SUNday rest and worship.
Now is definitely the time to let go of worldliness and of our sins and to turn to the Christ of the Bible rather than the ‘fake’ Christ that is spoken of by the false, lawless preachers of the Sunday-keeping Babylonian churches including the Babylonian Roman Catholic Church and her harlot Protestant, Orthodox and even a few SDA churches which observe Sunday as the papal day of rest and worship, which goes contrary to the commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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