Richard Grove: The Global Domination Project & Countering Through Autonomy

Forensic Historian Richard Grove of Grand Theft World discusses the age-old project for global domination, the Anglo-American establishment, Zionism, the push for technocracy and neo-feudalism à la Elysium, and fighting for a better world by thriving and becoming autonomous.





Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/richardgrove

Grand Theft World https://grandtheftworld.com

Autonomy https://getautonomy.info

Underground History Of Israel-Palestine Conflict https://rumble.com/v542die-the-underground-history-of-the-israel-palestine-conflict.html





About Richard Grove

Richard Grove is a visionary educator, media creator, and advocate for cognitive liberty. After a highly successful corporate career, Richard retired in his early 30s, compelled to take a stand as a corporate whistleblower in 2004 under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Representing himself in court, he exposed systemic corruption and injustice, an experience that profoundly shaped his mission to empower individuals with the tools to protect their freedom and intellectual sovereignty.





Through his journey of discovery, Richard uncovered a web of systematic control mechanisms and corruption that disproportionately affect the middle and lower classes. Recognizing the need for solutions, he dedicated his life to collecting rare artifacts, evidence, and knowledge that expose these systems of control. His work focuses on equipping individuals with the intellectual self-defense, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving skills necessary to navigate and overcome these challenges.





Richard believes that true freedom is built on three pillars: Non-Aggression, Physical Self-Defense, and Intellectual Self-Defense. To this end, he has created a wealth of educational media and resources to help others understand how the world really works and how to reclaim their autonomy.





As the creator and host of the Grand Theft World Podcast, Richard curates and presents vital information to help break the chains of mental bondage and mind control that suppress human freedom. His podcast serves as a beacon for those seeking to understand the deeper truths of our world and take actionable steps toward liberation.





Richard is also the founder of the AUTONOMY Course of Action, a premiere course at the University of Reason designed for freedom-minded individuals who want to upgrade their skills, knowledge, and access to freedom. Through AUTONOMY, he teaches intellectual self-defense and provides a framework for personal and professional growth. Additionally, he created AUTONOMY’s University of Reason Library, a comprehensive resource offering critical information to empower self-learners and autodidacts.





With decades of experience in the freedom movement, Richard Grove continues to inspire and educate individuals worldwide, helping them build the skills and mindset necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex and controlled world. His work is a testament to the power of knowledge, critical thinking, and the relentless pursuit of truth.





