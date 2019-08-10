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20190810 Daniel Prophecy Seminar 06 by Geoff Youlden - Conflict Results in Conversions
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0 view • February 07, 2020
Daniel's companions ended up in a predicament when they refused to bow down to an image of gold. But God delivered them as a witness to greater things...
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