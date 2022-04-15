"We get the lesser of two evils, but evil's all that's left" Original Poetry

How does any system work if the ones who make the laws are not held to the same standards as the ones who are commanded to obey those laws? How does any system work if those who have the most money (regardless of how they acquired it) are the ones with the majority of the influence over the lawmakers who are supposed to be working "for the people"? It does not matter which economic or social system is put into place if ultimately the few have power over the many. In fact, it becomes even more dangerous to give any government more power and authority over individuals. Powerful entities or people rarely willingly give power back once it has been acquired. Where there is incentive for money, fame, or control there will be lies, corruption, and hypocrisy. Those who go into a deeply corrupt system who refuse to play the game and try to change it from the inside will be demonized and pushed out by any and all possible means. We will only ever be "allowed" to vote for one of two corrupt parties or people. We will always be told that voting for anyone else is essentially throwing away our vote. Millions of dollars will always be spent to convince us that the other candidate/party is so evil that we have no choice but to vote to keep them out of office. Is this really a choice? We are fed the line that we live in a Democracy, but if it is completely contrived and basically theater put on for show while both parties continue helping themselves and the ultra wealthy, then do we actually have a real Democracy? They are the ones who make the rules, they are the ones who decide when and how third parties are even able to debate or get any funding for their campaigns. Why would they ever want real change? They create problems and then blame the other party for why they can never fix them.

This is madness. Can't we finally see what is happening? It has been shown to us clear as day over the past few years and yet so many people still don't want to look at it. We have let them divide us through the corporate media. We have let them gaslight us into believing that if we question them there is something wrong with us. Look around. How much have they helped with the most pressing problems in our country? How much have they kept their promises? How transparent have they been with where our tax money actually goes? How much have they brainwashed us into believing that it will be different this time, next time, any time? We shouldn't distrust our neighbor because we were told that's where the problem lies. We need to start seeing clearly what they have been trying so desperately to obfuscate from us for a very long time. We are the many, they are the few. The only reason we don't have power over them is because we are being convinced in a myriad of ways that we are helpless, that we are the problem, that they are smarter and more important than we are. It is all a sham. WE are America. They were supposed to preserve our rights, not violate them. They have become one of our greatest enemies and they create most other enemies as well. It is time to truly awaken from this matrix. It is time to stand up for what is right and just. It is time to question and look at what is presented with a skeptical eye. If the goals of our culture were not money, power, and fame but instead were things like learning, exploration, community, justice, and love then these people who hold the power now would mean nothing. They would have nothing of value to contribute. We must change ourselves to change the world. The world is made up of humans with ideas and ideals. Let us make our ideals based on what we know deep down is healthy and positive. We have let them steer us towards a lower state of consciousness for too long. It is time to get back into the driver's seat and steer towards a future that we desire. It is time to acknowledge that our lower levels of consciousness helped to get us here and then decide to rise above it.



The most dangerous villains

are the ones who can retell the story

as if they were the hero



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