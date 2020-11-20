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Let's Create a Loaded Envelope gifty
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4 views • November 20, 2020
I designed and created a new loaded envelope. I wanted a large pocket so I created the accordion style envelope pocket for large tags. These are good for beginners, and make great gifts.
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