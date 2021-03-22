RON PAUL LIBERTY REPORT - Ron Talks about Sen. Rand Paul Spar With Fauci 'Noble' Lies & Political Theater - March 22, 2021

Mirror video, with thanks to Ron Paul and Ron Paul Liberty Report.



Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) had a heated exchange with CDC's Fauci in the Senate late last week, where the Senator pushed the bureaucrat to provide a single study showing that the possibility of re-infection among those who had Covid or had been vaccinated justifies current orders to continue wearing masks. What about the variants? Also today...even Fauci is admitting the six foot rule is not "science." Finally, protests in Europe.



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