Don Wenner Shares How To Build An Elite Organization

My guest in this episode is Don Wenner. Don Wenner is the Founder & CEO of DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and financial services company focused on making an IMPACT by acquiring, developing, and building relationships, housing, leaders, and organizations. DLP Capital has many business divisions and companies, including lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, property management, construction management, development, and loan servicing. DLP’s purpose is Dream. Live. Prosper.

Passionately creating prosperity and making an impact by investing in communities. Don is highly experienced in all facets of housing and in scaling high-growth entrepreneurial companies through the utilization of the DLP Elite Execution System, for which DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for a remarkable ten consecutive years.

Since DLP’s founding in 2006, Don has closed more than 27,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $9 billion. He has built a successful track record of generating consistent profits in all market conditions and cycles.

With over $4.5 billion in assets under management, DLP’s portfolio includes more than 14,000 apartments and homes located primarily throughout the south and northeast areas of the country, as well as a portfolio of more than 500 real estate loans, originating to active real estate investors.

Interview Links:

DLP Capital https://dlpcapital.com/

DLP Elite https://dlpcapital.com/elite

