Punishing Property Owners

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New York’s Property Tax Crackdown Is Just the Beginning
* Zohran Mamdani is broke.
* What he is trying to do is force people to sell.
* It is a huge redistribution plan.
* Socialists run as moderates; they disguise their socialism.
* Once they are in power, however, they rule as communists.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (3 August 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7do38u-victor-davis-hanson-new-york-just-sent-this-letter-to-nearly-one-million-ho.html