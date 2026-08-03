Punishing Property Owners

New York’s Property Tax Crackdown Is Just the Beginning

* Zohran Mamdani is broke.

* What he is trying to do is force people to sell.

* It is a huge redistribution plan.

* Socialists run as moderates; they disguise their socialism.

* Once they are in power, however, they rule as communists.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (3 August 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7do38u-victor-davis-hanson-new-york-just-sent-this-letter-to-nearly-one-million-ho.html

https://youtu.be/7PPN-Wcnvg0