母里啓子 医学博士
Can you see it?
Can you see it?
8 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP2Jv83WX-w&t=308s

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm40367731

ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー


怖いのはパニックとワクチン待望論【母里啓子】

https://www.nicovideo.jp/watch/sm42702466

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EdaTEEMPKI
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー


真弓定夫先生

https://x.com/himuro398/status/1730923195132465245?s=03


ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー


【注意喚起】


高齢者向けに「肺炎球菌感染症予防接種」へ名称を変え接種券発送

https://x.com/aya_truehealth/status/1824013473753571340



【製品名はコスタイベ】

https://x.com/N4er5BANKPkQFQe/status/1824254459347886460


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


ホットペッパービューティー

https://x.com/cyabancyaban/status/1824251944300622083?s=06



https://search.yahoo.co.jp/search?ai=e6e0c151-8a09-4cd6-9a1c-a1bf8f669d6b&aq=0&ei=UTF-8&fr=yjapp3_ios_wv&iau=1&p=%E3%83%AC%E3%83%97%E3%83%AA%E3%82%B3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%AF%E3%82%AF%E3%83%81%E3%83%B3%20%E3%83%9B%E3%83%83%E3%83%88%E3%83%9A%E3%83%83%E3%83%91%E3%83%BC&x=nl&b=1&s=09


ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー


当院は10月以降実施される(新型コロナ)レプリコンワクチンを接種した者の診療および院内立ち入りを例外なく完全にお断りいたします。

https://www.azusawaseikei.com/



一般社団法人日本看護倫理学会　緊急声明

https://www.jnea.net/news/cat-statement/post-655/


