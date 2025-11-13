❗️Heroic Russian gun boat crew armed with shotguns fights off an insane amount of drone attacks during a patrol on the Dnepr River

❗️A heroic Russian gun boat crew armed with shotguns fights off an insane amount of drone attacks during a patrol on the Dnepr River.

✈️☦️ A military aircraft has crashed in Karelia’s Prionezhsky district, Governor Parfentchikov confirmed, with emergency teams deployed to the site.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that a Su-30 went down during a scheduled training flight at around 19:00 Moscow time. The jet fell in an unpopulated area and was not carrying ammunition. The crew did not survive.