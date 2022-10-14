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The Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the launch of Russian missiles at an arsenal with Western weapons in the Lviv region
"The arsenal, where significant stocks of weapons, military equipment and ammunition received from Western countries were stored, was hit by sea-based missiles in the Brody of the Lviv region" - The Russian Defense Ministry
Source @
AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎