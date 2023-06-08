Chris Sky Is Running For Mayor: Candidate CALLS OUT Tyrannical Covid Policies & LGBT GROOMERS

Stew Peters





June 7, 2023





Covid tyranny was designed to be a perpetual cycle to destroy your rights and freedoms.

Chris Sky is back with Stew to talk about his fight against tyranny, LGBT groomers and why he is running for Toronto Mayor.

The government and media are constantly lying to the people.

The media has blacklisted Chris Sky and will not let him advertise on TV, Radio, or buses and subways.

The Chris Sky campaign has real grassroots support and had over 2000 people attend his announcement.

The Toronto housing market is bogged down with burdensome regulations.

If elected he Chris Sky will streamline the building process which will lower prices for consumers.

Chris Sky is not a politician but a true representative of the people and a public service.

Drag queens are now doing strip shows with their genitals exposed in front of children.

The parents of Canada are beginning to stand up and protect our kids.

Mysteriously, a whopping 300K new voters have been registered in Toronto and they are all eligible to receive mail in ballots.

Voter fraud could be a major factor in this race but since it's only a municipal race dominion voting machines will not be used.

For more information about the Chris Sky campaign go to https://www.chrisskyforchange.com/#/

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2sqguc-chris-sky-is-running-for-mayor-candidate-calls-out-tyrannical-covid-policie.html