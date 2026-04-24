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Osteopathic Medicine PA-C, Gabrielle Foppe, joins Hotze Health & Wellness Center
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What happens when a provider is trained to look beyond symptoms and focus on the whole person? In this episode, Dr. Don Ellsworth introduces Gabrielle Foppe, PA-C, the newest provider at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, and explores the perspective she brings to patient care. With a background rooted in osteopathic principles, Gabrielle shares how her education emphasized mind, body, and spirit, along with the importance of communication, connection, and truly listening to each guest’s story.

Gabrielle also opens up about the personal health experiences that shaped her passion for functional medicine, from overcoming her own serious health challenges to seeing firsthand how lifestyle changes can succeed where conventional approaches often fall short. Together, they discuss the difference between chasing diagnoses and promoting true health, why individualized care matters, and how building trust with guests can become the first step toward healing. This conversation offers an encouraging look at a more personal, root-cause approach to wellness and what guests can expect from Gabrielle as part of the team.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

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