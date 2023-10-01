CCP Invasion: Chinese Special Ops Personnel Linked To US Southern Border Immigrant Crisis. Migrants

Inside the boom in Chinese migrants at the southern border. Border Patrol apprehensions of Chinese nationals at the southern border





GOP senators raise national security concerns over release of Chinese nationals into US at southern border. Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall leads GOP letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas





Sen. Moran Calls for Action as Migrants with Ties to ISIS, CCP Cross Southern Border. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate Floor this week to call on the Biden Administration and the Senate to take action to increase security at the southern border and pass the Secure the Border Act as thousands of migrants cross the border a day, including migrants with ties to ISIS and the Chinese Community Party. This week, Sen. Moran co-sponsored the Secure the Border Act of 2023.





Chinese nationals crossing US border with 'really disturbing' intentions, expert warns





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871





Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541





#SouthernBorder

#MigrantCrisis

#CCP

#China

#ChineseMilitary





#WhiteHouse

#1stAmendment

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast





#SundayLaw

#Sunday

#Sabbath

#Prophecy

#SDA

#SDASermons

#SDA









#LatterRain

#ThirdAngelsMessage

#3rdAngelsmessage

#PresentTruth

#EverlastingGospel

#Revelation14

#Rev14

#4thAngel

#BibleProphecy