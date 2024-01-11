The Benefits of Oxytocin with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh

Are you still not recovering from loss of smell or taste or having persistent headaches? Oxytocin may be the answer! Also known as “the love hormone,” Oxytocin is a naturally occurring hormone released in the brain that helps balance out stress hormones and restore a sense of calm. For patients with virus-related loss of smell or taste, Oxytocin can help heal the nerve endings in the nose and restore sensations of smell and taste. It can also help with insomnia, anxiety, adrenal fatigue, and to restore hormone balance.

Join Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh to learn more about Oxytocin (aka “the Love Hormone”) and how it can help reduce stress and restore balance to your body.

For more information about Oxytocin, visit https://physicianspreferencerx.com/.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!



