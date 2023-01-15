The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Cure For Racism Inside......

Racism is alive and well Warriors of Light.



But that doesn't mean that any of us have to be victims or slaves to it.

Jesus gave us the cure to this dreadful sin over 2000 years ago. If we all endeavor to be more like Jesus, we will gradually be less like the biased, confused, angry, and divided world we live in. Remember this verse:

"I do not ask Thee to take them out of the world, but to keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. Sanctify them in the truth; Thy word is truth. As Thou didst send Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world. And for their sakes I sanctify Myself, that they themselves also may be sanctified in truth. I do not ask in behalf of these alone, but for those also who believe in Me through their word; that they may all be one; even as Thou, Father, art in Me, and I in Thee, that they also may be in Us; that the world may believe that Thou didst send Me.” (John 17:15-21).

Let's Rock!

