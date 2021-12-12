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MAGA Pro Trump Conservative Weekly News Update
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40 views • December 12, 2021
We go over some of the latest news, articles and videos from the political world that affects MAGA Pro Trump Conservatives.
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If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Palbulletin Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/palbulletin
Social Media Posts:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Palbulletin Telegram Posts:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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