‘You enormous liar’: Rita Panahi reacts to Joe Biden’s blunders

Sky News host Rita Panahi reacts to President Joe Biden’s recent blunders. The President appeared to stumble over his words multiple times while making an announcement in Superior, Wisconsin on Thursday. He spoke about funding for the I-535 Blatnik Bridge at Earth Rider Brewery and touched on his economic agenda. In another clip, President Biden started to talk about a Snickers bar when discussing shrinkflation. “You’re watching him these days, you wonder if he even knows he is lying,” Ms Panahi said. “Someone else is writing those lines and I wonder if he has any full comprehension of what they are getting him to say.”







