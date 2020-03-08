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URGENT USA CONORAVIRUS WARNING - STADIUMS TURNED INTO HOSPITALS - From Website FULL SPECTRUM SURVIVAL a Mirrored Video
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77 views • March 08, 2020
Originally Published on Mar 2, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
***
SHARE THIS VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZRZCEkXoZEg - SOURCE LINKS IN THE FIRST PINNED COMMENT. WASHINGTON STATE OFFICIALS WARN THAT THE DISEASE HAS ALREADY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. CONTAINMENT MEASURES ARE NO LONGER WORKING AND OFFICIALS MUST NOW WORK TO SLOW THE DISEASE DOWN. MOTELS, HOTELS, AND STADIUMS ARE BEING READIED AS HOSPITALS. RETIRED NURSES AND DOCTORS ARE BEING CALLED BACK INTO ACTION. ECONOMIC COLLAPSE EVENTS ARE BEING WARNED ABOUT AND OFFICIALS ARE SCRAMBLING FOR ANSWERS. PLEASE GET READY.
JOIN US ON PATREON SO WE CAN SEND YOU OUT BIO THREAT SURVIVAL CARDS IN THE MAIL. We are dedicating the entire month of March and April's mail out survival cards to Biological preparedness. Join us to get monthly survival cards in the mail from us to your home! https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrumsurvival - WE ARE ONLY HERE HELPING OTHERS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND WE WANT TO GIVE BACK!
You Will Get :
* Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level
* Exclusive Content
*Community
* and so much more!!!!
As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!
"Full spectrum news" "full spectrum survival" "survival news" prepper preppers "prepper news" preparedness "preparedness news" survivalist "off grid" "off grid news" homestead "homestead news" "grey man" "awake and aware" woke "woke news" "awake news" fss "fss news" "economic collapse" recession
Information: Brad/Full Spectrum Survival is not a doctor, medical professional, investor, or lawyer. NO information on this site should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition or give legal or investment advice. Brad, Kelley, and Full Spectrum Survival thanks each one of our Patreon members for making our outreach possible. We often work with outreaches and organizations to share information, both positive and negative, about items that fit within the genre of our community. Videos and information, text and website driven, may include the sponsorship of our Patreon members who request reviews of specific items and the discussion of topics or outreaches and organizations. At no time do we ever sway our judgement for an item or topic based on these requests. Integrity and our community are the first and utmost priority for our entire team and family. We thank you for being here with us and being a part of this amazing community.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
URGENT ABOUT PANDEMICS LIKE CONORAVIRUS. Please read and study Amightywind Prophecies 39, 52, 62, 69, 74, 84, 99, 106, 115 they all go in detail about the serious of this massive genocide that is coming. Over and over again, YAH Says it is that Pandemics like Conoravirus are manmade as YAH always warns HIS true holy prophets beforehand. Also here is a link to some of these Prophecy Excerpts of Prophecy 62, 84, 99, 115 https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html#fh5co-content
Also Amightywind Ministry has an entire webpage devoted to vital information about the Conoravirus Outbreak Pandemic
https://amightywind.com/en/newsvirus.html
***
SHARE THIS VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZRZCEkXoZEg - SOURCE LINKS IN THE FIRST PINNED COMMENT. WASHINGTON STATE OFFICIALS WARN THAT THE DISEASE HAS ALREADY SPREAD OUT OF CONTROL. CONTAINMENT MEASURES ARE NO LONGER WORKING AND OFFICIALS MUST NOW WORK TO SLOW THE DISEASE DOWN. MOTELS, HOTELS, AND STADIUMS ARE BEING READIED AS HOSPITALS. RETIRED NURSES AND DOCTORS ARE BEING CALLED BACK INTO ACTION. ECONOMIC COLLAPSE EVENTS ARE BEING WARNED ABOUT AND OFFICIALS ARE SCRAMBLING FOR ANSWERS. PLEASE GET READY.
JOIN US ON PATREON SO WE CAN SEND YOU OUT BIO THREAT SURVIVAL CARDS IN THE MAIL. We are dedicating the entire month of March and April's mail out survival cards to Biological preparedness. Join us to get monthly survival cards in the mail from us to your home! https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrumsurvival - WE ARE ONLY HERE HELPING OTHERS BECAUSE OF PEOPLE LIKE YOU AND WE WANT TO GIVE BACK!
You Will Get :
* Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level
* Exclusive Content
*Community
* and so much more!!!!
As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!
"Full spectrum news" "full spectrum survival" "survival news" prepper preppers "prepper news" preparedness "preparedness news" survivalist "off grid" "off grid news" homestead "homestead news" "grey man" "awake and aware" woke "woke news" "awake news" fss "fss news" "economic collapse" recession
Information: Brad/Full Spectrum Survival is not a doctor, medical professional, investor, or lawyer. NO information on this site should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition or give legal or investment advice. Brad, Kelley, and Full Spectrum Survival thanks each one of our Patreon members for making our outreach possible. We often work with outreaches and organizations to share information, both positive and negative, about items that fit within the genre of our community. Videos and information, text and website driven, may include the sponsorship of our Patreon members who request reviews of specific items and the discussion of topics or outreaches and organizations. At no time do we ever sway our judgement for an item or topic based on these requests. Integrity and our community are the first and utmost priority for our entire team and family. We thank you for being here with us and being a part of this amazing community.
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