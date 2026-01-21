AI, Authority, and the Power to Say No, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Who holds authority when AI and institutions shape reality? And do we still have the power to say no? This segment explores personal agency, truth, and resistance in a system that rewards compliance.
The lessons here are bigger than technology alone.
#AI #Authority #PersonalFreedom #CriticalThinking #WatchFullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport