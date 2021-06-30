BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TheTruthIsStrangerThanFiction: Got Nano? - Iron Oxides, Mixed with Clay (Trailer)[29.06.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • June 30, 2021
Watch the full video here:
"Iron Oxides, Mixed with Clay": https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b?

3,916 views Jun 29, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aSOzt8_KKl4

"Iron Oxides, Mixed With Clay..."
June 29th, 2021 - 872 views
@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction -
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b
blob:https://odysee.com/e12d18bd-c42f-4dbe-961b-6eea954e93b9
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3

Dr. James Giordano: Battlescape Brain: Military and Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zp8nHYegqI

Dr. Lee Merritt MIND CONTROL and medical MADNESS Health Ranger -
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/Lee-Merritt-Health-Ranger:8

Intranasal delivery of plasmids expressing bovine herpesvirus 1 gB/gC/gD proteins by polyethyleneimine magnetic beads activates long-term immune responses in mice -
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12985-021-01536-w.pdf

Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (presentation at European and Global CLINAM conference 2016) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEsdyeUJ1Ek

https://www.defenceiq.com/air-land-and-sea-defence-services/articles/prions-as-bioweapons

Design of novel protein nanomaterials for structure-based vaccine design -
https://youtu.be/GUauLxZjSyo

https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-great-convergence-video/

Ray Kurzweil says nanobots will connect your neocortex to the cloud -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BsluRkxs78

EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
My sincerest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf

https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy