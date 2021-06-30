© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TheTruthIsStrangerThanFiction: Got Nano? - Iron Oxides, Mixed with Clay (Trailer)[29.06.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • June 30, 2021
Watch the full video here:
"Iron Oxides, Mixed with Clay": https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b?
3,916 views Jun 29, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aSOzt8_KKl4
"Iron Oxides, Mixed With Clay..."
June 29th, 2021 - 872 views
@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction -
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b
blob:https://odysee.com/e12d18bd-c42f-4dbe-961b-6eea954e93b9
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3
Dr. James Giordano: Battlescape Brain: Military and Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zp8nHYegqI
Dr. Lee Merritt MIND CONTROL and medical MADNESS Health Ranger -
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/Lee-Merritt-Health-Ranger:8
Intranasal delivery of plasmids expressing bovine herpesvirus 1 gB/gC/gD proteins by polyethyleneimine magnetic beads activates long-term immune responses in mice -
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12985-021-01536-w.pdf
Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (presentation at European and Global CLINAM conference 2016) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEsdyeUJ1Ek
https://www.defenceiq.com/air-land-and-sea-defence-services/articles/prions-as-bioweapons
Design of novel protein nanomaterials for structure-based vaccine design -
https://youtu.be/GUauLxZjSyo
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-great-convergence-video/
Ray Kurzweil says nanobots will connect your neocortex to the cloud -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BsluRkxs78
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
My sincerest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url
"Iron Oxides, Mixed with Clay": https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b?
3,916 views Jun 29, 2021
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aSOzt8_KKl4
"Iron Oxides, Mixed With Clay..."
June 29th, 2021 - 872 views
@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction -
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3/iron-oxides-mixed-with-clay:b
blob:https://odysee.com/e12d18bd-c42f-4dbe-961b-6eea954e93b9
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3
Dr. James Giordano: Battlescape Brain: Military and Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zp8nHYegqI
Dr. Lee Merritt MIND CONTROL and medical MADNESS Health Ranger -
https://odysee.com/@Willyalfredo:3/Lee-Merritt-Health-Ranger:8
Intranasal delivery of plasmids expressing bovine herpesvirus 1 gB/gC/gD proteins by polyethyleneimine magnetic beads activates long-term immune responses in mice -
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12985-021-01536-w.pdf
Iron Oxide Nanoparticles (presentation at European and Global CLINAM conference 2016) -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEsdyeUJ1Ek
https://www.defenceiq.com/air-land-and-sea-defence-services/articles/prions-as-bioweapons
Design of novel protein nanomaterials for structure-based vaccine design -
https://youtu.be/GUauLxZjSyo
https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-great-convergence-video/
Ray Kurzweil says nanobots will connect your neocortex to the cloud -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BsluRkxs78
EMAIL ME AT: [email protected]
My sincerest thanks to everyone who supports this channel.
https://www.patreon.com/ttistf
https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=JTBC5T9C2ANH6&source=url
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.