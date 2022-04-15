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CRIMINAL CASE NEUQUEN, ARGENTINA - POST-HEARING ANALYSIS
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26 views • April 15, 2022
Success. Case to proceed in Federal Court.
Santiago Caviglia, as strategic consultant for the complainants, specialist in strategies and human behavior, carries out an analysis of the public hearing on April 5, 2022 to establish merit to complaint filed in criminal court in Neuquen province, Argentina.
The complaint in question was filed for poisoning (supplying and applying in irregular and inappropriate fashion “anti COVID” injections that are detrimental to health), breach of public duty/malfeasance in office and illegal practice of medicine.
Worldwide, this is the first criminal complaint to reach an extraordinary judicial instance, reaching the federal court for prosecution.
Complainants: Natalia Martín (forensic investigator for the provincial police) and Lorena Diblasi (Biotechnician, CPA at CONICET)
Presenters: Natalia de Vega, Natalia Martín and Lorena Diblasi.
Attorneys for the complainants: Yanina Borestky and Gabriel Henríquez (works for the Federal Police)
Prosecutor: Valeria Panozzo
Judge: Lucas Yancarelli
Santiago Caviglia, as strategic consultant for the complainants, specialist in strategies and human behavior, carries out an analysis of the public hearing on April 5, 2022 to establish merit to complaint filed in criminal court in Neuquen province, Argentina.
The complaint in question was filed for poisoning (supplying and applying in irregular and inappropriate fashion “anti COVID” injections that are detrimental to health), breach of public duty/malfeasance in office and illegal practice of medicine.
Worldwide, this is the first criminal complaint to reach an extraordinary judicial instance, reaching the federal court for prosecution.
Complainants: Natalia Martín (forensic investigator for the provincial police) and Lorena Diblasi (Biotechnician, CPA at CONICET)
Presenters: Natalia de Vega, Natalia Martín and Lorena Diblasi.
Attorneys for the complainants: Yanina Borestky and Gabriel Henríquez (works for the Federal Police)
Prosecutor: Valeria Panozzo
Judge: Lucas Yancarelli
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