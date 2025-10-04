© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anthony Perkins’ Legacy and Netflix’s Monster Revisit Ed Gein
Description
Anthony Perkins’ iconic portrayal of Norman Bates in Psycho was inspired by real-life killer Ed Gein. The Netflix series Monster starring Charlie Hunnam revisits Gein’s story, exploring the gruesome history and Hunnam’s intense transformation. Discover the legacy and new insights here.
Hashtags
#AnthonyPerkins #EdGein #NetflixMonster #CharlieHunnam #TrueCrime #PsychologicalHorror #CrimeDrama #PsychoMovie