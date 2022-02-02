EP 2798-6PM ILLEGITIMATE BIDEN SPEWS COMMUNIST BABBLE: "The Constitution is Always Evolving Slightly"  

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Joe Biden on Tuesday met with leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the Supreme Court vacancy.
Racist Joe Biden has vowed to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court to replace Justice Breyer, a move that Alan Dershowitz said may be “unconstitutional.”
Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the next SCOTUS nomination.
Biden said the “Constitution is always evolving.”
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Special Guest: Jeffrey Perrine is a 38 year old Married Father of two. He has a Son and Daughter. He has been with his wife since shortly after High School. He has a Bachelors Degree in Communication Studies, with a Minor in Business Administration. He graduated from Sacramento State University 2014. That Same year He had his first Child and got Married. He homeschools his children. He is a stay at home Father/Entrepreneur. He coached Baseball at the College level for 5 years. He has lived in Sacramento his entire life. He is a Proud Boy. He met Pete in Las Vegas September 2020, at the Roger Stone Bundy event. He was elected to the GOP in Sacramento January of 2021 and thrown out the same day He was sworn in, because of his affiliation with the Proud Boys https://youtube.com/channel/UCfX1EEHe9MgaRvL6jNV5xUg Cash App is $Theprudentpatriot. Twitter is Pfjeff916, https://poyapparel.com/store/unapologetic-apparel/
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