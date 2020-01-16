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Gen. Raymond sworn in as Chief of Space Operations
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8 views • January 16, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence officiated over the swearing in ceremony Tuesday of the first ever Chief of Space Operations for the new U.S. Space Force, Gen. John Raymond.
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