A Declaration on God and Freedom

I received this declaration in prayer and would like to share it. Here's an excerpt from the video.

When God, who created the universe, looks down at the Earth, what does He see? The God who exists outside of time and space is aware of everything and everyone. The God who embodies the concepts of infinity is so tiny that He can sit on the petal of a flower and admire a butterfly, and yet so large that He lived through every moment of the tragedies of history.

Every person, lonely and broken or filled with joy, is wrapped in the arms of the Creator of love. None can escape the attention of the omnipresent God who looks in the eyes of each human and sees the sacred light that is part of God. Nothing can separate a person's soul from the indwelling God, even when an individual has drifted into the harsh world of denial.

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by Peter Falkenberg Brown

The FalkenBrown Show

The Love, Freedom, & the World Project





Learn more and help our crowdfunding campaign here:

https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com/lfw

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God, freedom, love, spirit, mysticism, peace

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