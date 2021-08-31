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#Taliban fighters enter a hangar in #Kabul Airport and examine #chinook helicopters after #US leaves #Afghanistan.
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110 views • August 31, 2021
Moments after US forces flee Kabul, Taliban forces come in to take over airport dressed in AMERICAN uniforms and gear. #Taliban fighters enter a hangar in #Kabul Airport and examine #chinook helicopters after #US leaves #Afghanistan. https://www.brighteon.com/9dd73a4c-19de-4dce-937e-bd039358fd08 A message for all White men in today's U.S Military
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