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'Amelia Earhart Was She Silenced Because She Knew About FLAT EARTH.
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153 views • October 18, 2020
Why do so many people that believe the earth is flat receive so much flack? Well, could they be over the target? The bible says in many scriptures the earth does not move, (Psalms 104:5,96:10,93:1, 1 Chronicles 16:30). Books to read; "The Greatest Lie on Earth,"by Edward Hendrie," "Confusion in the Cosmos," by Miguel Stephano.
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