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Stew Peters interviews Kandiss Taylor - running for Georgia Governor! Genuine? You decide!
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100 views • July 21, 2021
Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Kandiss Taylor, says she's being targeted by what appears to be a deep state attack, and her claims seem to check out.
Dr. Taylor also said she would absolutely ban ALL EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS and ALL MASKS if elected to be Georgia's next governor.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.KandissTaylor.com
https://rumble.com/vk3whk-exclusive-kandiss-taylor-will-ban-covid-shots-masks-as-georgia-governor.html
Dr. Taylor also said she would absolutely ban ALL EXPERIMENTAL SHOTS and ALL MASKS if elected to be Georgia's next governor.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.KandissTaylor.com
https://rumble.com/vk3whk-exclusive-kandiss-taylor-will-ban-covid-shots-masks-as-georgia-governor.html
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