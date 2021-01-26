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"CONSTITUTIONAL FREEDOM PROTEST" (5th June Danish Constitution Day) [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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50 views • January 26, 2021
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An AGE OF TRUTH TV field-report from the protest and demonstration against the violation of the Constitution in Denmark, when the Danish government changed the laws and the constitutional rights overnight, as an emergency measure when the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ordered a lockdown of the country, due to the C-V crisis.
In Denmark "CONSTITUTION DAY 5th JUNE" has been celebrated every year since 1849, but this year 2020 a lot of people were protesting against the extreme measures implemented.
Filmed on 5th June 2020 at the Main Square in Copenhagen, presented by Age Of Truth TV producer and reporter, Lauge Felix Black.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
An AGE OF TRUTH TV field-report from the protest and demonstration against the violation of the Constitution in Denmark, when the Danish government changed the laws and the constitutional rights overnight, as an emergency measure when the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ordered a lockdown of the country, due to the C-V crisis.
In Denmark "CONSTITUTION DAY 5th JUNE" has been celebrated every year since 1849, but this year 2020 a lot of people were protesting against the extreme measures implemented.
Filmed on 5th June 2020 at the Main Square in Copenhagen, presented by Age Of Truth TV producer and reporter, Lauge Felix Black.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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