No Treason: The Constitution of No Authority
Published 21 days ago

As long as mankind continues to pay so-called "national debts," so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to continue paying for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will continue to be unwitting slaves of the criminal, illegitimate governments that currently rule over them. However, when the People finally discover the specious nature of this so-called "social contract" to which they have involuntarily made party to from birth, and thereafter refuse to pay any longer for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for their masters.

As you listen to the narration of this audiobook presentation, you can read the text of this epic document at the Gutenberg Project Web site...

https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/36145/pg36145-images.html

Keywords
constitutionsocial contractlegitimacy of government

