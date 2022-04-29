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Alex Jones Warned Us 20 Yrs Ago - Now it's Coming True
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741 views • April 29, 2022
20 Years Ago Alex Jones had tried to warn us - but most didn't listen, instead they chose to listen to our enemies, those disparagers of Truth. The Truth is Hate to Those Who Hate the Truth - So very true. “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables.” ~ 2 Timothy 4:3-4
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