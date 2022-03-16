The Media Are PANICKING Over Biolabs—Here’s Why | FULL

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They are only the tip of the iceberg, and the mainstream media and White House are scrambling to control the narrative—but they aren’t able to. Joining me today is BioClandestine, who first discovered the connection between Putin’s strikes and the biolab locations, and has since been heavily targeted and censored.
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