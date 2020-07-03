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Red Pill Rage | Popp Culture
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157 views • July 03, 2020
When you're dating in the real world and you discover everything you've been taught is a dirty lie, you first reaction is denial. Then comes rage. After a while, you accept it. Now it's time to fight back.
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"The Bro Next Door" is free for your Amazon Kindle (with Prime)!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/RaS8t
2. https://archive.ph/zv1c4
3. https://archive.ph/jN1Uk
4. https://archive.ph/x8uIg
5. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
6. https://archive.ph/S86RF
7. https://archive.ph/8pvBU
8. https://archive.ph/OlYmD
9. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
10. https://archive.ph/JcS03
11. https://archive.ph/Fs6ip
12. https://archive.ph/ubOe
13. https://archive.ph/oRWJ8
14. https://archive.ph/Gr4e3
15. https://archive.ph/4hOfa
16. https://archive.ph/nv4TH
17. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8MFPQ9b0xg
18. https://archive.ph/m6i2D
19. https://archive.ph/rDb0h
20. https://archive.ph/q1JRz
21. https://archive.ph/WkGLf
22. https://archive.ph/RFXOw
23. https://archive.ph/BPFGp
24. https://archive.ph/5tK5H
Video Throwbacks
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KtLWU7VnVI0/
NAWALT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fnLalhcaw4ui/
Don’t Ride a Horse Chick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79tjHotvuy4
Join the fight against Fourth Wave Feminism!
https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B0892HW2NG/
Sandman wants to tell you about the Brave Browser!
Download the Brave Browser today and say goodbye to corporate ads: https://brave.com/san644
"The Bro Next Door" is free for your Amazon Kindle (with Prime)!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/RaS8t
2. https://archive.ph/zv1c4
3. https://archive.ph/jN1Uk
4. https://archive.ph/x8uIg
5. https://archive.ph/fbaoS
6. https://archive.ph/S86RF
7. https://archive.ph/8pvBU
8. https://archive.ph/OlYmD
9. https://archive.ph/Qtzq7
10. https://archive.ph/JcS03
11. https://archive.ph/Fs6ip
12. https://archive.ph/ubOe
13. https://archive.ph/oRWJ8
14. https://archive.ph/Gr4e3
15. https://archive.ph/4hOfa
16. https://archive.ph/nv4TH
17. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8MFPQ9b0xg
18. https://archive.ph/m6i2D
19. https://archive.ph/rDb0h
20. https://archive.ph/q1JRz
21. https://archive.ph/WkGLf
22. https://archive.ph/RFXOw
23. https://archive.ph/BPFGp
24. https://archive.ph/5tK5H
Video Throwbacks
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1KtLWU7VnVI0/
NAWALT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fnLalhcaw4ui/
Don’t Ride a Horse Chick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79tjHotvuy4
Keywords
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