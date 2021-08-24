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Dr. Richard Fleming - Dallas Conference August 2021
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241 views • August 24, 2021
Detailed discussion of the origins of SARS-COV2, and Covid-19 including pathophysiology, and treatment without the use of vaccines. He proves in this 4 hour conference, that this virus had to be created, and shows some hard to find video clips of history repeating itself, and premeditation on this event.
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