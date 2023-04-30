Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "The Divine Plan of The Ages - In Brief" From Creation To Apocalypse
16 views
channel image
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Published 21 hours ago |

The future as told in the past, exactly how it all comes to pass! From Adam to Zion it's the Divine Plan of the Ages, albeit in brief, through "theater of the mind" alternative community radio hosted by "Sid Canoe, the guy with the Utopian View" live every week on KGHP-FM Gig Harbor, WA USA between 1999-2000 before being fired for using the "G" word! (God). Features diverse topics and reggae vibes with special guests. Great for all ages.


FR says: "The One True Narrative they don’t want you to know about, Sid Canoe is a 40 year Bible student and one of the few true adherents of the historic Bible Student movement founded by Pastor Russell (who is NOT the founder of the Jehovah's Witnesses.)


An original artist, musician, comedian, Truth researcher ande devoted naturalist, he curated a web forum based on Pastor Russell’s work who is considered “The father of Christian Zionism” having convinced von Hirsch and Rothschild to purchase land in Israel, as well as thousands of Hebrews to return to Palestine...


Join Sid Canoe for an adventure uncovering truth as he flies around the world in his flying ćanoe! Breaking out the ukelele singing a tune! Watch Sid fly into a town or channel near you! Tune in without fear! Lend him your ear...You might hear a a joke or 2! Laughing with tears! A thought provoking journey into the truth that will leave you laughing for more!"

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright ©


May use for fair use and educational purposes.


Thank You for HEARING!


Like, Share & Subscribe at your own risk!


E-Mail: [email protected]


Sid Canoe is now on Brighteon:


brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu


PLUS: Check for new Sid Canoe on American Freedom Radio RUMBLE


https://rumble.com/user/AmericanFreedomRadio


Partially BLOCKED on former official site BITCHUTE


http://bitchute.com/zidkenu


CENSORED on Facebook


http://facebook.com/SidCanoe


PERMANENTLY BANNED on Twitter


http://twitter.com/OctamanRadio


REMOVED COMPLETELY FROM YOUTUBE!


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ


...which harmed our HISTORIC BLOG


http://octaman.blogspot.com


More editorials and forecasts on Medium


http://Medium.com/@OctamanRadio


"The just shall live by faith."


Heb. 10:38


"It is enough for the disciple that he be as his teacher, and the servant as his lord. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebub, how much more them of his household!"


Matthew 10:25

Keywords
truthchurchsunday

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket