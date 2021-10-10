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Les injections contre le Covid-19 réactivent des infections préexistantes
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10 views • October 10, 2021
Les pseudos vaccins contre le Covid réactivent d'anciennes maladies guéries, comme des cancers.
Le Conseil Scientifique Indépendant n'est pas le seul a avoir constaté cela, écoutez ce qu'en dit le Dr Ryan Cole :
https://planetes360.fr/scandale-enorme-augmentation-des-cancers-chez-les-vaccines-des-cancers-des-zonas-des-baisses-drastiques-de-lymphocytes-t-cytotoxiques-en-gros-notre-systeme-immunitaire-naturel-qui-nous-proteg/?feed_id=130126&;_unique_id=61620aead18be
Trouvé sur VK :
https://m.vk.com/wall623312115_37115#pop_share
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louis fouché, vaccin mortel, injections empoisonnées
Le Conseil Scientifique Indépendant n'est pas le seul a avoir constaté cela, écoutez ce qu'en dit le Dr Ryan Cole :
https://planetes360.fr/scandale-enorme-augmentation-des-cancers-chez-les-vaccines-des-cancers-des-zonas-des-baisses-drastiques-de-lymphocytes-t-cytotoxiques-en-gros-notre-systeme-immunitaire-naturel-qui-nous-proteg/?feed_id=130126&;_unique_id=61620aead18be
Trouvé sur VK :
https://m.vk.com/wall623312115_37115#pop_share
===============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
louis fouché, vaccin mortel, injections empoisonnées
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