Digging out the Root of Bitterness

Description: This is part 3 of "Getting to the Root of it," where we delve into seven demonic, unhealthy mindsets. Bitterness is the enemy's favorite tool to separate us from God, ourselves, and others. The Bible says that forgiveness is conditional--we must forgive others in order for God to forgive us. I hope you'll join me as we look at how Satan is stealing our peace and our future by keeping us in bitterness. It's a mindset and a demon that we must get rid of!



