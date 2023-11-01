Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This is Already an Economic Crisis
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
329 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Deficits and the national debt have been growing for so long that most people just shrug when we talk about them. They seem to think that the government can just keep kicking the can down the road. But every road comes to an end.


Path to Liberty: November 1, 2023

Keywords
libertyconstitutioneconomynational debtdebtdeficiteconomic crisislibertarianfounders10th amendment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket