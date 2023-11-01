This is Already an Economic Crisis

Deficits and the national debt have been growing for so long that most people just shrug when we talk about them. They seem to think that the government can just keep kicking the can down the road. But every road comes to an end.
Path to Liberty: November 1, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.