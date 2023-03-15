Short video Summarizing Former Pakistan President Imran Khan Fight with Establishment.

A short video summarizing current political chaos in Pakistan.What is happening in Pakistan right now?

In simpler words, it's not about a case it never was, it's about upcoming elections.

The current Pakistani regime knows it can’t defeat Imran Khan at the ballot box which is obvious that he will sweep the elections with a majority, so it’s trying to assassinate or imprison him on bogus charges.

▫️Now what is this case about Imran Khan which led to this kind of crackdown?

Well there are about 80 cases on Imran Khan since his ouster from power (a Guinness world record) and non of the cases proved to be true, the current case is about how he said something about a Female judge in a threatening tone for which he already apologised to the judge btw, but the case was initiated again when they couldn’t find something else against him. Mockery of Justice. Isn’t it?





▫️Why do they want Imran Khan out of the scene?





When in power, Khan tried to bring powerful individuals under the law but couldn’t be successful because courts were under the control of the "establishment". The reforms that he brought couldn’t pass due to the same reasons. Why? Because he did not have a majority in parliament and his allies were basically pawns of the "deep state" who opposed such reforms and laws.





Khan’s challenge to change the corrupt system of Pakistan threatened many powerful elements in Pakistan and how they used to influence the country and have their control over it. It wasn’t the US who ousted him just because he ‘refused’ to give bases, the establishment presented him in DC as anti-American which led to their involvement to help oust him from power. It's easier to blame outsiders without being aware of the whole picture. I am not denying US role from booting him out of office but it wasn’t them entirely nor it was their initial plan. I could go on whole day on this topic but to wrap this up: This isn’t about being pro Imran Khan. It is about the truth and the whole picture. God bless Pakistan.