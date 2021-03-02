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The Fake Pandemic Is Over, Crawl Back In Your Hole Fauci
Aimless News
Aimless News
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60 views • March 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Watt's Up With That - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/02/25/nasa-vegetation-index-globe-continues-rapid-greening-trend-sahara-alone-shrinks-700000-sq-km/

Trending Politics - https://trendingpolitics.com/it-continues-dr-faucis-latest-suggestion-will-continue-to-destroy-our-economy/

Congressman Byron Donalds: The American Rescue Plan is being sold to the public as COVID-19 aid - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRw0UAVddLw

Marjorie Taylor Green Gives Epic Tour Of Fort Pelosi’s Border Wall - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y99HRZgJ53U

Independent Sentinel - https://www.independentsentinel.com/warrens-whistleblower-bill-turns-americans-into-government-spies/

National Pulse - https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/nonprofit-rejects-student-volunteer/

WGBH - https://www.wgbh.org/news/education/2021/02/26/citing-racial-inequities-boston-public-schools-suspend-advanced-learning-classes

The Gateway Pundit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ivy-league-university-offers-rock-climbing-class-no-white-students-allowed/

KQED - https://www.kqed.org/news/11862469/after-leading-school-closures-berkeley-teachers-union-president-spotted-dropping-daughter-off-at-in-person-preschool

The Gateway Pundit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/los-angeles-district-attorney-hires-prosecutor-called-lapd-barbarians-wants-abolish-prisons/

The Epoch Times - https://www.theepochtimes.com/south-dakota-gov-noem-covid-didnt-crush-the-economy-government-did_3714028.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-02-27-3

Investment Watch Blog - https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/eviction-moratorium-ruled-unconstitutional-largest-tsunami-of-evictions-in-u-s-history-incoming/

Best Troll Of The Year - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1365867427007844352


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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