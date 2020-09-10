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America Held Hostage: Dems Announce Plan to Burn Down Every US City if Trump Wins - FULL SHOW 9/9/20
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140 views • September 10, 2020
Meanwhile the UN has directed Canada to arrest Covid-19 suspects and hold them in secret detention centers – We are are war with evil
The rioting is directed from the top-down by globalists who don’t want America to rise from the ashes. Share this link!
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
The rioting is directed from the top-down by globalists who don’t want America to rise from the ashes. Share this link!
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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