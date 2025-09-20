Nanotechnology and the Insurance Industry Webinar NNI-MIT.nanotube -10/2016 - SUBBED

:::: This webinar addresses challenges in commercializing nanotechnology, focusing on the insurance industry and the challenges of underwriting nanotechnology and other emerging technologies. It took place on September 22, 2016.

Speakers:

• Allen Gelwick, Executive Vice President of the Lockton Companies. Mr. Gelwick is one of America’s leading insurance experts and has been active in the nanotechnology community for over ten years.

• Christie Sayes, Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Toxicology at Baylor University. Dr. Sayes is a subject matter expert in nanomaterial-related toxicology and exposure.

• David Swatzell, Managing Partner at Knowtional, a management consulting firm. Mr. Swatzell is a business strategy expert in IT and other high tech industries. Prior to joining Knowtional, he held various senior positions at Hewlett-Packard and other technology firms.

00:00 Intro

11:05 Productization

19:48 big data

25:20 volume

32:33 context

37:26 use cases

43:01 ehs training

50:08 financial recourses

51:43 collaboration

52:58 the insurance community

55:15 innovation

58:36 conclusion

