Nanotechnology and the Insurance Industry Webinar NNI-MIT.nanotube -10/2016 - SUBBED
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
138 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

:::: This webinar addresses challenges in commercializing nanotechnology, focusing on the insurance industry and the challenges of underwriting nanotechnology and other emerging technologies. It took place on September 22, 2016.

Speakers:

• Allen Gelwick, Executive Vice President of the Lockton Companies. Mr. Gelwick is one of America’s leading insurance experts and has been active in the nanotechnology community for over ten years.  

• Christie Sayes, Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Toxicology at Baylor University. Dr. Sayes is a subject matter expert in nanomaterial-related toxicology and exposure.  

• David Swatzell, Managing Partner at Knowtional, a management consulting firm. Mr. Swatzell is a business strategy expert in IT and other high tech industries. Prior to joining Knowtional, he held various senior positions at Hewlett-Packard and other technology firms.

00:00 Intro

11:05 Productization

19:48 big data

25:20 volume

32:33 context

37:26 use cases

43:01 ehs training

50:08 financial recourses

51:43 collaboration

52:58 the insurance community

55:15 innovation

58:36 conclusion

You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.

Keywords
transhumanisminsurance deceitnanotech and insuranceinsurance industry webinar
