Nanotechnology and the Insurance Industry Webinar NNI-MIT.nanotube -10/2016 - SUBBED

:::: This webinar addresses challenges in commercializing nanotechnology, focusing on the insurance industry and the challenges of underwriting nanotechnology and other emerging technologies. It took place on September 22, 2016.
Speakers:
• Allen Gelwick, Executive Vice President of the Lockton Companies. Mr. Gelwick is one of America’s leading insurance experts and has been active in the nanotechnology community for over ten years.
• Christie Sayes, Associate Professor of Environmental Science and Toxicology at Baylor University. Dr. Sayes is a subject matter expert in nanomaterial-related toxicology and exposure.
• David Swatzell, Managing Partner at Knowtional, a management consulting firm. Mr. Swatzell is a business strategy expert in IT and other high tech industries. Prior to joining Knowtional, he held various senior positions at Hewlett-Packard and other technology firms.
00:00 Intro
11:05 Productization
19:48 big data
25:20 volume
32:33 context
37:26 use cases
43:01 ehs training
50:08 financial recourses
51:43 collaboration
52:58 the insurance community
55:15 innovation
58:36 conclusion
