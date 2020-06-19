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Ken Starr: Technology platforms need to play it straight, balanced and honorably
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1 view • June 19, 2020
Former independent counsel Ken Starr reacts to former National Security adviser John Bolton’s upcoming book and discusses technology companies' transparency with FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald.
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