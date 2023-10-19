Create New Account
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Cannon Bldg Rotunda at the Capitol, Washington, DC
GalacticStorm
122 views
Published 18 hours ago

Breitbart EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy Federal House Office Building in Washington, DC


About one hundred pro-Palestinian protesters occupied a federal House office building in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, chanting "ceasefire now" and "let Gaza live."


Keywords
protestinsurrectioncapitolcannon bldg rotundapro palestinian

