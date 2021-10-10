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"PODCAST” FEAR IN THE BLOOD WITH ANGELICA ROSE STEELE
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111 views • October 10, 2021
Angelica Rose Steele plugs in with me tonight 07/10/21 to cover all the latest from OZ and to take a deeper look into the current situation in Melbourne, Victoria,
We chat about the Psychological Warfare driving the COVID fear machine and take a look at what these jabs are doing to peoples blood work.
We cover the desperate need to stand together as one to deny entry to this evil fear into our bodies and why we must hold the line.
If you would like to connect with Angelica then you can do so here https://www.facebook.com/angelicarosesteele
We chat about the Psychological Warfare driving the COVID fear machine and take a look at what these jabs are doing to peoples blood work.
We cover the desperate need to stand together as one to deny entry to this evil fear into our bodies and why we must hold the line.
If you would like to connect with Angelica then you can do so here https://www.facebook.com/angelicarosesteele
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