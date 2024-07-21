Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting settlements of Abirim, Menot, Neve Ziv, and the Khirbet Maar camp of the Israeli enemy army in northern occupied Palestine.

A message from Yemen: Insha'Allah, we will hear the sounds of explosions throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and deep within the Zionist entity, from 12:40 PM until 5:00 AM.

🚨 Member of the Shura Council of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul Salam Jahaf, through his account on the X platform:

"The countdown has begun"



